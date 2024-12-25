Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $2.77 on Monday. Medicus Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

