Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
