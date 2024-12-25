Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$3.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on MAU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Montage Gold from C$4.85 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
