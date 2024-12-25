Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 26.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 163,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 103,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

