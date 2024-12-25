Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 30.2% – Here’s What Happened

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 30.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

Featured Stories

