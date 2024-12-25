OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.
About OPG Power Ventures
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
