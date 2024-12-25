Organigram Q1 EPS Reduced by Alliance Global Partners

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Organigram Price Performance

OGI opened at C$2.25 on Monday. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of C$244.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. 31.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

