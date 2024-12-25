Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). 3,354,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). Insiders have acquired 310 shares of company stock valued at $45,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.