Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). 3,354,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 310 shares of company stock worth $45,010. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

