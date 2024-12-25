Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

