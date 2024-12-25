Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.08 ($0.10). Approximately 7,122,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,402,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

In other Petrofac news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,880.96). 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

