Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.23

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
PBR stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
