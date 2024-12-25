Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.39 ($0.16). Approximately 1,879,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 305,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.82 ($0.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pod Point Group

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of £19.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.60.

In other Pod Point Group news, insider Melanie Lane acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,187.41). Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

