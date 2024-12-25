ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $73.08. 23,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 57,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 602.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.