Raymond James Comments on Patriot Batry Q3 Earnings

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patriot Batry in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Patriot Batry’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Patriot Batry Price Performance
Shares of PME opened at C$2.28 on Monday. Patriot Batry has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.
About Patriot Batry
The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Batry
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Batry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Batry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.