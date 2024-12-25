Raymond James Comments on Patriot Batry Q3 Earnings

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patriot Batry in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Patriot Batry’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Patriot Batry alerts:

Patriot Batry Price Performance

Shares of PME opened at C$2.28 on Monday. Patriot Batry has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

About Patriot Batry

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Batry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Batry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.