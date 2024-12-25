RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 113,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 466,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.53.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Stories

