Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

12/18/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2024 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – MongoDB had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $325.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $295.00 to $350.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $340.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $243.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock worth $9,264,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

