Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) Declares $0.48 Interim Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.484 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.