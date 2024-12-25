Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,152. This trade represents a 81.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,505,753.86. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,380,718 shares of company stock worth $68,978,494 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after buying an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

