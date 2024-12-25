Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.80. 1,597,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,536,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

