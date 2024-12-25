Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 2683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.60. The stock has a market cap of £62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

