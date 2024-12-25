Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 2,500 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,451,053. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $110,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

