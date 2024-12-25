Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.32. 5,462,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,439,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Specifically, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,451,053. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,306,998 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,480.14. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,329,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,552,135.04. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
