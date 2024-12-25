Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.23 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

