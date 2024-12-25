SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 23,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

