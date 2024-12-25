StockNews.com Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.90 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.12 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. The trade was a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 157,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 56.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 164.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.