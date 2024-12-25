StockNews.com Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MGIC
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %
Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Software Enterprises
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.