Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 14,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 53,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Strategic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.