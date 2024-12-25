TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
The firm has a market cap of £4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.59.
TEAM plc provides investment management, financial advisory, and insurance brokering services in Jersey, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Investment Management; Advisory; and International segments. It offers discretionary investment management services, model portfolio, bespoke portfolios, and fund management services through fixed income and equity fund vehicles; investment consultancy services to institutions, professional advisors, trustees, and individuals; and fund distribution and insurance brokering services.
