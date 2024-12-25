Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 5554103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after buying an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,668 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

