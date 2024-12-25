Themes Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SPAM)

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
SPAM stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
