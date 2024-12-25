Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes US Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWAY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Themes US Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $801,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

