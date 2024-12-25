TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.08 Average PT from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 152.83. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 882.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 252.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

