Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2579 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Price Performance
TARK stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile
