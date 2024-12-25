Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2579 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

TARK stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

