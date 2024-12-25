Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 38,884 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.42.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
