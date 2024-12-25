Tripadvisor (TRIP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

12/24/2024 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2024 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2024 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

