Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.88 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 129.10 ($1.62). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,015,493 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.28) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.40).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,864.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

