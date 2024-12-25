Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 18,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 195,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $532,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,830,363.30. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $179,131.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,587.19. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,660 shares of company stock worth $1,839,047 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,372,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 270,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

