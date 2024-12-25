United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
United American Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About United American Healthcare
United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
