United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.31 and last traded at $126.26. Approximately 1,579,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,220,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

