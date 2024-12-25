Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.05 and last traded at C$24.03. Approximately 11,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up -0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.84.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.