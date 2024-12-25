Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 913,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,142 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

