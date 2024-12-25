Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 37,691,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 53,174,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £768,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
