VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
