Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.11 ($12.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,076 ($13.49). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($13.49), with a volume of 75,743 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($16.17) to GBX 1,170 ($14.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Victrex Trading Down 0.2 %

Victrex Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £934.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3,068.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 939.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Victrex’s payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Melling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($28,456.81). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,986.20 ($12,518.74). 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

