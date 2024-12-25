Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 23,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Free Report) by 565.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.15% of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

