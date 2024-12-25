Vistra (NYSE:VST) Enters Into Credit Agreement AmendmentOn December 10, 2024, Vistra Operations Company LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Vistra Corp., entered into an amendment referred to as the “Credit Agreement Amendment.” This amendment involved pa

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vistra’s 8K filing here.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20