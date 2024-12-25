Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA):

12/18/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Voya Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

12/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2024 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 299,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

