Western Asset Total Return ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND remained flat at $19.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

