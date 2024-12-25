Western Asset Total Return ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ WBND remained flat at $19.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,487. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.
