Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 281450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEF

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.